M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.