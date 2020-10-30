M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

