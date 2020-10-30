M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $67.30 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

