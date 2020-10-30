M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 916,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.96 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

