M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $245.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

