M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,925 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

