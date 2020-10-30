M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

