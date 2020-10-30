M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $49.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

