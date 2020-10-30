M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

