M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 834 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

