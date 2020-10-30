M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,232 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 151,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,178 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 879,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 57,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

