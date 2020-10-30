M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,467 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.