M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,608 ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,154,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

