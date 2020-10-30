M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $68,172,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,221,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $282.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

