M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integer by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

