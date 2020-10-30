Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.