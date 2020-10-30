Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) versus New Mountain Finance (OTCMKTS:NMFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mentor Capital and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $4.33 million 0.43 -$3.44 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.20 $112.56 million $1.27 7.20

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -23.27% -36.06% -21.15% New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mentor Capital and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Mentor Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.