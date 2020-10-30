MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

TSE:MEG opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

