McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.15. 5,118,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Specifically, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.