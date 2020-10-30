Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.19 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

