Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

