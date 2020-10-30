Mathes Company Inc. Purchases 10,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $406,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 229,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

