Mathes Company Inc. Has $927,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

