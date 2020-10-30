Mastercard Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.39.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.65. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,431,990. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

