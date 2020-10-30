Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds Sells 10,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $225.68 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

