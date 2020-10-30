Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $2,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

