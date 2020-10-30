Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$460.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

