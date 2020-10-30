Martin Henry Withers Perrin Buys 5,150 Shares of Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) Stock

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,677.50 ($19,176.25).

INV opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.65. Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

