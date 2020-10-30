MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $561.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $523.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $555.86 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $575.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

