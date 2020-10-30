MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $561.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $523.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.67.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $555.86 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $575.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.52.
In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
