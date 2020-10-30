MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 25th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 96.2% over the last three years.

MKTX stock opened at $555.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.45. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $575.60. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

