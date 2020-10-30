Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $15.96. Marine Products shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $541.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

