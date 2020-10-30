Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.83. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.