Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

