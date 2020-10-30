Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,146 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

