Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $991.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 601.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

