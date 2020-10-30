Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,270,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,543,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.