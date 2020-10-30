LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,022,000 after buying an additional 350,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 253,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

NYSE LYB opened at $72.21 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.