Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

