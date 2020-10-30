Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.