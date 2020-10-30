Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.19 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

