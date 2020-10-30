Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $240.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

