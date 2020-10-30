Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Shares of FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

