Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 378 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

