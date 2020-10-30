Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 330 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

