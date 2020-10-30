Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 121.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.