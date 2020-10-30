Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $223.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

