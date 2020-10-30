Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

