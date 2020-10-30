Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

