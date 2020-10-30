Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

