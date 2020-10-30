Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 843 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 354,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

